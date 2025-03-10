

The company Porsche SE which serves as Volkswagen's largest shareholder projects a 2024 after-tax loss amounting to about 20 billion euros (USD 21.7 billion). The substantial loss results from impairments Porsche SE previously announced on its Volkswagen and Porsche AG holdings through which its companies' market values experienced dramatic drops.

Advertisment

Porsche SE decided to eliminate its projected after-tax profit following the original impairment disclosure in December. Volkswagen faced persistent internal problem as it navigated through union-plant closures and compensation negotiations which disrupted the company's standard planning processes at that time.

Also Read | Porsche to cut 1,900 more jobs by 2029 amid industry challenges

Porsche SE plans to disclose its comprehensive annual financial results on Tuesday March 26th and possesses 31.9% control of Volkswagen and 12.5% control of Porsche AG. Porsche SE confirmed that two non-cash effective impairment charges reached maximum levels established by previous forecasts at €19.9 billion for Volkswagen equity and €3.4 billion for Porsche AG equity.

Advertisment

Porsche SE predicts its net debt will stand at 5.2 billion euros during the end of 2024. The organization maintained its commitment to distribute yearly dividends without disclosing precise figures.

The capital losses demonstrate how the automotive sector deals with market unpredictability combined with internal organizational changes. The financial forecast from Porsche SE illustrates how sector challenges affect key stakeholders in the industry. The non-cash nature of these impairments reduces present cash flow issues but accentuates the necessity of strategic adjustments and enhanced market performance. Shareholders must wait for the complete annual financial report for additional details about Porsche SE's current financial state and upcoming market outlook.