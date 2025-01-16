Mahindra's newly launched Electric Origin SUVs, the BE 6 and XEV 9e, have achieved 5-star safety ratings with the highest-ever score at the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat-NCAP). With this milestone, the Mahindra EVs have become the safest EVs and the safest SUVs on Indian roads as evaluated by Bharat-NCAP.

Adult & Child occupant safety scores

The Mahindra XEV 9e got a full score of 32/32 in the tests evaluating adult occupant protection while it achieved a score of 45/49 in the child occupant protection tests. The Mahindra BE 6 scored a near perfect 31.97/32 for adult occupant protection and matched the XEV 9e’s 45/49 score in the child occupant protection tests.

Joining the league of other 5-star Mahindra SUVs

With these results, the BE 6 and XEV 9e have joined the league of other Mahindra SUVs with 5-star safety ratings. Recently, the Mahindra Thar ROXX, XUV 3XO and XUV400 scored the top rating on the Bharat-NCAP scale while the XUV700 and Scorpio-N have earned a similar 5-star rating on the Global NCAP scale.

Mahindra BE 6 & XEV 9e: Key safety features

Both BE 6 and XEV 9e have been built on the in-house INGLO electric platform and come loaded with a host of passive and active safety features. Both the electric SUVs come equipped with an advanced Level 2+ ADAS suite which is powered by five radars and a vision cam-era to offer features like driver initiated auto lane change, lane centering and emergency steering assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alerts, front collision warning and automatic emergency braking.

Both the models come equipped with a 360-degree camera, a VisionX Augmented Reality Heads-up Display (HUD) a TPMS, blind view monitor, secure 360 live view and recording functionality, an intelligent electronic brake booster, electronic parking brake, front fog lamps, cornering lamps, auto booster lamps and seven airbags.

The new record-setting achievements highlight Mahindra's commitment towards automotive safety. R Velusamy, President - Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Joint Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile said, “Built on INGLO architecture and powered by the most powerful mind in the automotive world – MAIA, BE 6 and XEV 9e are engineered to set new standards on all fronts of the automotive experience. The results of the Bharat-NCAP tests are a testament to our commitment to safety and proof that we at Mahindra remain at the forefront of automotive safety, with a desire to continually push the envelope.”



