Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players will soon be able to interact with the Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV in the virtual gaming world. This comes after a landmark collaboration between Mahindra & Mahindra and Krafton India, offering an immersive experience of the electric vehicle to the tech-savvy consumers. Starting January 16, BGMI players will be able to experience the sporty BE 6 within the game, bringing more excitement to the virtual battleground.

Exclusive items inspired by BE 6

Players will also be able to unlock a range of exclusive items inspired by the BE 6 such as Suits like Quantum and Chrono Charge, and gameplay tools like Volt Tracer Gun, and Neon Drop BE6 Parachute, Flashvault BE 6 Backpack, and SparkStrike Pan, among others.

Chance to win real BE 6

While there are virtual rewards galore, players will also get a chance to win some real-life prizes including the real Mahindra BE 6 e-SUV. There will be some special missions during the collaboration which the players can participate in by first completing the Mahindra BE 6 Exchange Centre missions to collect 'Nitro Wheel'. They can then redeem the 'Mahindra Event Crate' followed by creating a short video of 10 to 30 seconds showcasing the BE 6 in BGMI and posting it on Instagram or YouTube.

In order to qualify for the winning prizes, players will need to tag BGMI’s and Mahindra Electric's official social media accounts on their posts and use the hashtags #BGMIxMahindra and #UnleashTheCharge. At the end of the virtual mission, one lucky player will drive home the electric Mahindra BE 6 SUV.

The Mahindra BE 6 has been built on the company's in-house INGLO architecture and powered by MAIA - Mahindra's in-house AI architecture. It was launched in November last year alongside the XEV 9e electric SUV. It has been launched at introductory starting prices of INR 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Commenting on the partnership, Veejay Nakra, President - Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Joint Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited said, "Our collaboration with Krafton India brings the BE 6 into the virtual realm of BGMI. By merging automotive excellence with gaming innovation, we aim to engage India’s vibrant, tech-savvy audience, delivering thrilling experiences.”

(Note: Interested players must read terms and conditions of the mission on the official channels of both the partners).