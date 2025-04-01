At a recent event in Seoul, Korea, Hyundai Motor Company presented its Insteroid concept vehicle which combines gaming motifs with modern automotive aesthetics while revamping the Inster electric subcompact SUV. The Insteroid, which originates from the Inster electric sub-compact SUV targets young drivers through its distinctive combination of sporty appearance and customiation features.

Hyundai's European design team developed the Insteroid project in confidentiality while building upon the Inster's worldwide achievements along with its nomination for 2025 World Car of the Year. The "Inster" and "Steroid" merger forms a name which embodies the dynamic strength of this conceptual design.

The Hyundai Design Center's Senior Vice President and Head Simon Loasby specified that the 'Insteroid' concept represents a celebration of simple enjoyment in his declaration about the concept's creative development process. Eduardo Ramírez who serves as Chief Designer at Hyundai Design Europe explained that INSTEROID engages users through shape, light, and sound while offering a contemporary interpretation of futuristic dream vehicles.

The exotic design of the Insteroid concept mixes sporty elements and gaming details through its expanded and enlarged body structure along with track-system wheels paired to a robust rear spoiler and a diffusing version and wheel ventilation features for better aerodynamic performance. The vehicle offers a barebones interior design which includes roll cage support and specialised instrumentation combined with bucket seating to optimize driver engagement.

Unique features of the concept include Drift Mode alongside Beat House sound system integration and Message Grid functionality that enables personalization and emotional driver/connection through the Boost icon interface. The focus on sustainability involves building frames and interior fabrics from recycled yarns which assemble into lightweight sturdy structures.

Hyundai unveiled the Insteroid at a launch event in Seoul, featuring interactive gaming experiences. The company also announced a time attack-style game and an INSTEROID Kart for the 'Kartrider Rush+' mobile game, highlighting its growing engagement with the gaming industry.

The Insteroid will be showcased at the Seoul Mobility Show from April 3 to 13, offering the public a firsthand look at this innovative concept. Hyundai plans to feature the Insteroid at major auto events in Korea and Europe, aiming to further boost interest in the Inster lineup. The Inster, which has seen strong global demand since its launch, will expand to markets in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Central and South America in 2025.