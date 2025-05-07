A fully electric production version of the first electric vehicle from Ferrari will become available to customers starting in October 2026 according to CEO Benedetto Vigna's Tuesday announcement. Ferrari announced its first-quarter core earnings showed a 15% growth alongside broad support for its year's financial targets.

In February Vigna announced plans to reveal the brand-changing EV at Ferrari's October 9th capital market event.

In a conference for analysts following earnings release Vigna announced the October event would show the "technological heart" of the electric car. The vehicle's complete worldwide debut will take place in spring 2023 to finalize a three-stage product unveiling process.

Vigna gave customers their first specific date for electric model delivery acceptance starting in October 2026 during his recent statement.

The analyst who remained unidentified indicated the production timeline could show a short setback from initial assumptions about the October capital market showcase displaying the entire vehicle. According to standard practice Ferrari releases new models to the market three-quarters after their initial public debut.

Ferrari maintains its decision to blend future EV production with ongoing petrol and hybrid vehicle manufacturing. Hybrid models became available for purchase through Ferrari in 2019 and these models represented 51% of the company's yearly car sales.

Despite warning that tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump could potentially reduce its 2025 profit margins by 50 basis points, Ferrari maintained its full-year financial forecasts. This includes an EBITDA of at least 2.68 billion euros (USD 3.04 billion) and an EBITDA margin of at least 38.3%, a move that Bernstein analysts interpreted as a sign of confidence, setting Ferrari apart from several other automakers that have recently scaled back their guidance.

Ferrari's first-quarter core earnings of 693 million euros closely aligned with analysts' consensus forecast. This strong performance was attributed to a pricier product lineup, increased demand for personalized features, and more profitable markets, particularly in the Americas. The company recently unveiled the new 296 Speciale plug-in hybrid model and its convertible version, with a total of six new models, including its first EV, promised this year.