The sales figures in Europe for Tesla showed substantial decline in April as the Swedish market experienced an 81% reduction in numbers to their lowest point since fall 2022. European consumers are purchasing more Chinese electric vehicles while some sometimes protest against Elon Musk's political opinions as Tesla sales continue to drop.

Advertisment

The April market performance has continued an unsettling downward trajectory that Tesla has faced since four consecutive months across European regions. European consumers purchased fully electric vehicles at a healthily increased rate of 28% during the first quarter of 2025 even as Tesla observed a considerable 37.2% decline in sales during the same period.

The April market numbers revealed that Tesla experienced the largest decrease of 73.8% in their sales volume within the Netherlands since 2022. Sale numbers in Portugal experienced a particularly substantial decrease of 33% throughout the last month which surpassed its previous month's decline. Statistical data from Thursday showed Danish sales decreasing by 67.2% as well as a French sales drop of 59.4%.

Also Read | Tesla board defends Musk amid investor concerns and replacement talk

Advertisment

The recent European Model Y launch remains uncertain for boosting Tesla's sales performance across the region based on these market statistics. The new Model Y can be ordered throughout most of Europe yet customers across key markets such as Germany Britain France and Italy must wait until June for delivery dates. Several months of sales data will be required to establish whether the modernized vehicle secures European customer loyalty.

The analysts believe Tesla's sales potential can return together with other electric vehicle manufacturers but each month of sales performance below expectations weakens the company's yearly forecast. Tesla gives customers in Norway, Sweden, Germany, Britain and France financial benefits including discounted loans to increase demand for their existing model range.

Tesla encounters escalating competition from European automotive producers and Chinese manufacturers producing modern EV models that come at lower prices. Projections indicate that Tesla lost its lead with the latest vehicle line because of growing market competition which has caused declining European market numbers.

Advertisment

Elon Musk revealed his decision to decrease his involvement in federal bureaucracy advice after a prominent U.S. political figure endorsed him. He decided to focus primarily on Tesla operations. The company suffered a 20% drop in first-quarter auto revenue which resulted in a 71% reduction of net profit despite missing Wall Street's projections. The Chair of Tesla Robyn Denholm contradicted media reports which speculated about the company replacing Elon Musk as CEO. The company Tesla did not provide a response to our media request.