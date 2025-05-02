The Tesla board members expressed strong support for their CEO Elon Musk on Thursday by assuring investors about his continued leadership abilities. The board enacted this statement during public concerns about Musk's ongoing absences and both his rising political polarization and the company's falling revenue and declining profits.

The board released a statement to refute Wall Street Journal reports regarding strategic discussions about the potential substitution of Musk in his CEO role. According to Board Chair Robyn Denholm the press information was false. Denholm faces criticism about the magnitude of her pay and the doubts investors maintain about her responsibility to monitor Musk's actions on behalf of shareholders.

Tesla's board members currently find themselves in a difficult situation due to the continuous "Musk drama." The performance of Tesla depends strongly on Musk's multiple leadership positions across five other firms and his dedication to advise President Donald Trump yet this dual role threatens to lose major portions of Tesla's customer base. Multiple stakeholders who observe Tesla operations confirm that the challenge to replace Musk poses substantial dangers for the company.

Several analysts link Tesla's elevated stock value primarily to anticipated innovations such as autonomous vehicles and humanoid robots which Musk champions but still needs to deliver. Admirers of Tesla consider Elon Musk essential to their future success because of his ability to lead technological advancements although they face increasing global competition especially from Chinese EV manufacturer BYD.

According to Denholm Tesla directors held strong certainty about Musk's execution of future business expansion plans. The company needs this rapid expansion due to major automotive business weaknesses which have worsened notably in European markets where Musk's and Trump's political stances created adverse effects according to reports.

For years, insiders have reportedly suggested to Musk the possibility of hiring a top-level executive to manage day-to-day operations, allowing Musk to function more as a figurehead, a model employed by his other ventures like SpaceX. However, Musk has consistently rejected this idea for Tesla.

Replacing Musk would present the board with an extraordinarily difficult challenge, according to analysts. It would require finding an individual capable of filling his immense shoes, bridging the financial gap his leadership has created, and simultaneously ensuring the profitability of Tesla's struggling EV business while delivering on the long-promised "robotaxi network." Analysts suggest that finding a suitable successor with the necessary stature and vision, capable of operating outside Musk's shadow, would be an exceptionally complex undertaking.

Neither Musk nor Tesla's board responded to requests for comment. Musk appeared to address his critics indirectly at a White House meeting on Wednesday, playfully donning pro-Trump paraphernalia.