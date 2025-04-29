The Tesla Semi electric truck program entered a new phase based on company updates which indicate production at Nevada Gigafactory campus will start by the end of 2025.

Head of Tesla's Semi program Dan Priestley revealed during a YouTube video on Monday that the Nevada factory will support 50,000 annual production units. The company will utilize the upcoming few quarters to fully prepare for substantial manufacturing activities. The first units of production are targeted to appear on assembly lines at the end of this year with continued manufacturing expansion through 2026 according to Priestley.

Tesla initiated development of its truck production business several years ago with Semi delivery goals set for 2019. On October 2022, Elon Musk announced that Tesla would build 50,000 Semis during 2024 but fell short of that target.

Tesla had to suspend its plans for importing Chinese components intended for Semi and Cybertruck models to U.S. markets due to President Donald Trump's escalating trade tariffs in January 2023. The initial 34% tariff Tesla could manage became economically non-feasible because the trade barrier rose to 145% during the shipping plans development period.

Last week Tesla revealed plans to reevaluate its growth projection during the next three months because it must assess how evolving worldwide trade regulations affect automotive and energy supply chain operations. The company admitted that political shifts in the market would create significant impact on product demand during this near-term period. The commencement of Semi production in Nevada by the end of 2025 marks a significant step forward for Tesla in its efforts to enter the electric truck market, despite the headwinds from international trade dynamics.