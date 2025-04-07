Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Ling Ji has pledged to the U.S. firm executives running business in China that their business rights together with their interests will receive continuous protection. China preserves its status as a favorable location for foreign investment especially for the United States leading business entities.

At the roundtable meeting in Beijing on Sunday Ling who is also a deputy trade negotiator cited Beijing's dedication to protect all legal rights and interests of foreign-funded enterprises under applicable laws. The official committed to resolve all concerns and demands which these companies might present him.

China plans to keep providing U.S. businesses with a secure operating environment in its territory despite the trade tensions that began when President Donald Trump imposed tariffs throughout the country.

Ling expressed during the Monday statement from China's Commerce Ministry that all trading partners including China face severe harms from the widespread use of tariffs by the United States. Ling explained at a meeting that the United States is responsible for starting the tariff dispute.

The leader of Huawei defense positions share the same standards as President Xi Jinping who addressed multinational executives in Beijing regarding supply chain preservation. During his speech Xi emphasized that foreign companies remain essential to China's economic growth by contributing highly to import and export activities and creating more than 30 million job positions. The statements indicate China maintains strong dedication towards creating favorable conditions for international business operations despite its current trade disputes.