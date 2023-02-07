Australian Football legend Barry Cable sued over historical child sexual abuse claims

Barry Cable faces sexual assault charges: Australian Rules legend Barry Cable is grappling with child sexual abuse allegations. A Perth teenager accused Barry Cable of sexual abuse when he touched the peak of his career. Since then, the case has not been resolved because, until now, the District Court of Western Australia suppressed Barry Cable's identity.

The 79-year-old Australian football legend has denied the accusations. Moreover, the cops did not arrest him even once after the Perth teenager filed the allegations.

The woman, who remains anonymous, started the proceedings in 2019. She claimed that Barry Cable sexually assaulted her between 1968 and 1973. She was 12 years old in 1968. She has accused Barry Cable of psychiatric harm. The woman says she was subject to sexual harassment between 1974 and 1991.

However, Barry Cable's lawyers told the court that he was bankrupt. Thus, there were no funds if the judgement cost anything. In response, Australia's District Court Judge Mark Herron informed that Barry Cable won't participate in the upcoming five-day trial.

On Tuesday, February 7, Judge Herron lifted a series of suppression orders in the Barry Cable case. The civil trials will begin on Wednesday, February 8.

"In my view, the reasons and justification for making the orders anonymising the name of the defendant and suppressing the public reporting of the proceedings in a way which might tend to identify him, and the further order preventing a non-party from having access to court documents in the proceedings, are no longer relevant or necessary," Judge Herron said in a decision taken on Tuesday.

Barry Cable Family, Career & Net Worth

Barry Cable has a wife named Helen. However, not much is known about her. From his marriage with Helen, he has two children. However, Barry Cable has not opened up much about his personal life and family.

Barry Cable, considered one of the greatest ever rovers, won two VFL premierships. He also has four WAFL titles in a 17-year career. Barry Cable took retirement in 1979.