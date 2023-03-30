Who is Paul Rusesabagina? Rwandan human rights activist who arrived in the United States after prison stay

Paul Rusesabagina, an outspoken Rwandan government critic, has reached the United States after being released. His efforts to save people during the 1994 genocide inspired the Hollywood movie 'Hotel Rwanda.' The US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan welcomed Paul Rusesabagina back to the United States. He tweeted, "We're glad to have him back on US soil & reunited with his family & friends who've long waited for this day to come." The Rwandan administration released him on March 25 after 900 days in jail. The Kigali government reduced his 25-year sentence on terrorism charges. In 2021, Rwandan authorities charged Paul Rusesabagina with 'backing an armed rebel group.' However, his supporters denounced his trial as a sham. His arrest highlighted Rwanda's record of suppressing political dissent and free speech under President Paul Kagame.

Here's everything you need to know about Paul Rusesabagina, the hero of Hotel Rwanda.

Paul Rusesabagina: Hero of Hotel Rwanda

Paul Rusesabagina was a hotel manager for Hotel des Mille Collines in Kigali. During the Rwandan genocide, the hotel housed 1,268 Hutu and Tutsi refugees fleeing the Interahamwe militia. Paul Rusesabagina's efforts saved these refugees from getting hurt or killed during the attacks.

Hotel Rwanda (2004) depicts his actions during the genocide. Don Cheadle portrayed the role of Paul Rusesabagina. The movie received critical acclaim worldwide.

On November 9, 2005, Rusesabagina received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honour in the United States, from President George W Bush for "remarkable courage and compassion in the face of genocidal terror." Currently, he has Belgian citizenship with US permanent residency.

Paul Rusesabagina: Family

Paul Rusesabagina's adopted daughter Carine Kanimba has protested against his arrest and called it politically motivated. His family is a part of the 'Bring Our Families Home' campaign. Moreover, they are suing GainJet airlines for not disclosing the accurate destination of the flight to Rusesabagina and aiding his kidnapping in 1996. Carine also tweeted about his father's return from her official handle. She said, "PAUL RUSESABAGINA IS FREE. Dad just arrived in San Antonio, Texas. Thank you to EVERYONE who worked soooo hard to bring him home. Our family is finally reunited today." His family said he was tortured during his 939 days in prison.

PAUL RUSESABAGINA IS FREE 🤩🤩🥳🥳❤️❤️🛬🛬🛬 Dad has just arrived in San Antonio, Texas🛬🛬🛬



Paul Rusesabagina: Books & Awards

In April 2006, Zach Bell published Paul Rusesabagina's autobiography, An Ordinary Man. US President Joe Biden also welcomed him on his arrival.

Here's the list of Awards won by Paul Rusesabagina.

2000 Immortal Chaplains Prize for Humanity 2005 Wallenberg Medal of the University of Michigan 2005 National Civil Rights Museum Freedom Award 2005 Presidential Medal of Freedom 2005 Conrad N. Hilton Foundation Humanitarian Award 2007 Honorary Doctorate of Law from the University of Guelph 2008 Honorary Degree from Gustavus Adolphus College 2009 Honorary Degree from Loyola University Chicago 2011 Tom Lantos Human Rights Prize from the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice