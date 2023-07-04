Senegal President Macky Sall ends speculation, rules out re-election bid after unrest

Putting an end to all speculations, Senegal President Macky Sall announced Monday in a televised speech that he will not seek re-election in the upcoming elections scheduled for February next year. Speculations had been circulating that Sall would attempt to extend his time in office, which led to unrest and violence in the country since 2021. Critics argued that a third term would be illegal, causing concerns about a potential democratic decline in Senegal.

Senegal has a history of political stability and a relatively peaceful democratic system compared to some other countries in the region.

"There has been much speculation and commentary on my eventual candidature on this election. The 2019 term was my second and last term," Sall said adding, "my decision, carefully considered... is not to run as a candidate in the upcoming election on Feb. 25, 2024. And this, even though the constitution grants me the right," reported Reuters. Sall's decision relieves worries of democratic backslide By declaring his intention not to run for another term, President Sall's announcement is expected to alleviate fears of a democratic regression in Senegal.

Some neighboring countries, such as Ivory Coast and Togo, have previously utilised changes to their constitutions as a means to prolong their stay in power. Regional leaders, including Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, Guinea Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, commended Sall's decision.

President Bazoum specifically mentioned that it would help ease tensions in the country. Search for successor President Sall's decision triggers the need to find a successor to lead the ruling party ahead of the February elections next year.

President Sall's decision triggers the need to find a successor to lead the ruling party ahead of the February elections next year. It remains uncertain who will be nominated as candidates for the main political parties. Supporters at the president's party headquarters had mixed reactions to his announcement, with some applauding his decision while others expressed sadness. A female supporter in tears pledged to support whomever Sall designates as his preferred successor. Unrest and allegations of political motivation The recent unrest in Senegal was sparked by the conviction of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was sentenced to two years in prison on charges related to an alleged rape, which he vehemently denies. Many believe the charges were politically motivated to prevent Sonko from running in the upcoming elections.