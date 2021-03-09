Zolgensma: World's most expensive drug that costs ₹18 crore a dose

The drug, called Zolgensma and manufactured by Novartis Gene Therapies costs ₹18 crore (£1.79 million) per dose, according to the official statement UK’s National Health Service (NHS).

The drug treats Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare and often fatal genetic disease. The latest data suggested that Zolgensma can provide rapid and sustained improvement in motor function for young children with type 1 SMA.

The one-time gene therapy will be used to treat Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) in infants. The often fatal muscle condition affects nerves in the spinal cord, leading to paralysis.

In the UK, up to 80 babies, a year are born with SMA. Children who have the most common form of it - type 1 - have a life expectancy of only two years.

Zolgensma can help babies breathe without a ventilator, sit up on their own, and crawl and walk after a single infusion treatment, as per previous studies.

The 'most expensive drug in the world' has been approved by the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS) to cure rare genetic disorder.

