/Zohran Mamdani to be sworn in as New York mayor at midnight in abandoned subway station — Here's why

New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will officially take oath after the clocks strike midnight bringing in 2026 on Thursday. Mamdani has chosen an unusual spot for oath-taking. He will be officially sworn-in as New York's first Muslim mayor at an abandoned subway stop. His office said that the understated venue for the oath-taking reflects his commitment to working people, as his campaign promised to make matters better for them, primarily by addressing the soaring cost of living. Mamdani -- virtually unknown a year ago -- defeated Trump-backed Andrew Cuomo in New York Mayoral elections held in November. He projected himself as an arch enemy of US President Trump during the campaign, but burried his differences aside and met him at the White House after his victory.

Why has Mamdani chosen abandoned subway as oath-taking venue?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Guardian quoted Mamdani saying that the venue is symbolical to the “inauguration of a new era.”“It was a physical monument to a city that dared to be both beautiful and build great things that would transform working peoples’ lives. That ambition need not be a memory confined only to our past, nor must it be isolated only to the tunnels beneath city hall: it will be the purpose of the administration fortunate enough to serve New Yorkers from the building above,” Mamdani said in a statement. He added that he was “humbled by the opportunity to lead millions of New Yorkers into a new era of opportunity, and honored to carry forward our city’s legacy of greatness.”