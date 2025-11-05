/Zohran Mamdani is going to face a big problem in New York as mayor

New York has a new mayor now - Zohran Mamdani, democrat, socialist, ambitious. Among his poll promises were freezing rent and making childcare free. The 34-year-old ran New York's most ambitious mayoral campaign. His bold promises were what gained him massive attention, not just in the US but abroad. But this entire show, after winning the election, will have a major effect on Mamdani. New Yorkers' hopes are incredibly high now. And Mamdani has to deliver all those promises he made - and the road might not be that easy.

Mamdani will take office on January 1, 2026. Usamah Andrabi, communications director at the progressive Justice Democrats organisation, told The Guardian, "I think for New Yorkers, it is a small light in what has been an overwhelming era of darkness."

"Democratic voters – New Yorkers included – have had entrenched, corporate politicians like Andrew Cuomo stuffed down their throats as the only possible alternative to Republican representation,” Andrabi said.

What’s his plan?

Mamdani did not come without a plan. In his campaign, he elaborated on how he will fund his promises. He said he will raise the corporate tax rate in New York City. He also said to introduce 2% tax on the very wealthiest New Yorkers. To do this, Mamdani will have to work with the New York state legislature. He will also have to negotiate with the New York governor, Kathy Hochul. She has earlier clarified that she opposes the idea of new income taxes.

The big problem - Trump

One prime problem Mamdani will have to deal with is the US President Donald Trump. The Republican has earlier threatened to hold funding for the city if Mamdani wins.

In October, Mamdani launched his campaign with a video describing the cost of living in New York: the struggles people face with paying rent and for childcare, the battle to make ends meet.

“Life doesn’t have to be this hard,” he said.