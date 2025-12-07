/Zelensky to send updated US plan for Ukraine; says ready to hold elections in country

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday he was ready to hold new elections in Ukraine, and that he expected to send Washington within a day revised proposals on ending the nearly four-year war with Russia.

US President Donald Trump is pressuring Kyiv to accept a deal formulated by Washington, the initial version of which was criticised by Ukraine's allies as overly favourable to Russia.

"We are working today (Tuesday) and will continue tomorrow (Wednesday). I think we will hand it over tomorrow," Zelensky told reporters after shuttling between European capitals to hammer out a response with allies.

Trump, who earlier accused Zelensky of not reading the latest US proposals, said Russia had the "upper hand" in the conflict, in an interview with Politico published on Tuesday.

He also accused Kyiv of "using war" to avoid elections, which have been postponed under the imposition of martial law since Russia invaded its neighbour.

"You know, they talk about a democracy, but it gets to a point where it’s not a democracy anymore," Trump said.

Ukrainian law prohibits holding elections under martial law, without which a presidential ballot was to have taken place in March 2024.

But on Tuesday, following Trump's comments, Zelensky said he was ready to organise a new ballot.

"I am ready for the elections," Zelensky told journalists, adding that he is asking Ukrainian lawmakers to prepare "proposals regarding the possibility of amending the legislative foundations and the law on elections during martial law".

- 'No legal right' -

Zelensky spent the past few days shuttling between European capitals to hammer out a response to the US plan. On Monday he held talks with European leaders in London and Brussels. On Tuesday, he went to Italy to meet Pope Leo XIV and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Washington's proposals involved Ukraine surrendering land that Russia has not captured -- the entire industrial Donbas region -- in return for security promises that fall short of Kyiv's aspirations to join NATO.

Zelensky on Monday said Washington's 28-point plan had been revised to 20 points after US-Ukraine talks at the weekend.

He said the land issue and international security guarantees were two of the main sticking points.

"Do we envision ceding territories? We have no legal right to do so, under Ukrainian law, our constitution and international law. And we don't have any moral right either," Zelensky said.

"The key is to know what our partners will be ready to do in the event of new aggression by Russia. At the moment, we have not received any answer to this question," he said.

During a televised event on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin called Ukraine's eastern Donbas region Russia's "historical territory".

"This territory is important; it is our historical territory, absolutely," he said.

- Trump criticises Europe -

Trump has blown hot and cold on Ukraine since returning to office in January, initially chastising Zelensky for not being grateful for US support.

But he was also frustrated that efforts to persuade Putin to end the war had failed to produce results, and he recently slapped new sanctions on Russian oil firms.

European allies have expressed solidarity with Ukraine.

In the Politico interview, Trump criticised Europe's role, saying: "They talk but they don't produce."

Meloni, who positions herself as a bridge between Trump and Europe, has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since Russia's invasion, although one of her coalition allies, Matteo Salvini's League party, is more sceptical of aid for Kyiv.

Italy has sent weapons to Ukraine, but only for targets inside the country. Meloni has also ruled out sending troops in a possible monitoring force proposed by Britain and France.

The Italian government last week postponed a decision on renewing military aid to Ukraine, with the current authorisation due to end on December 31. Salvini has reportedly questioned whether it is necessary in light of current talks.