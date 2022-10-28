Zelensky stands beside downed drone, vows to 'clip' Russian air power

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnky said on Friday (October 28) that Russia has launched more than 30 drone attacks against Ukraine in just two days. He was speaking from Kyiv and was stading next to what appeared to be a downed drone.

Zelensky said that Ukraine would 'clip' Russian air power.

Officials from Western governments have alleged that Iran has supplied a large number of drones to Russia for use in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has already termed use of Iranian drones in Ukraine "appalling". He has said that the US and allies would seek to block such shipments to Russia.

Russia has used the drones to "kill Ukrainian civilians and destroy the infrastructure they rely on for electricity, for water, for heat. It's appalling," Blinken said during a visit to Ottawa.

"Canada and the United States will keep working with our allies and partners to expose, to deter and to counter Iran's provision of these weapons," he vowed.

Iran and Russia have rejected allegation of supply of drones.

"We have not supplied Russia with any weapons or drones for use in the war against Ukraine," said Iran's Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian this week.

(With inputs from agencies)