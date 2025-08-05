/Zelensky speaks to Trump, discusses war, sanctions and drone deal in ‘productive’ call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that he had a ‘productive conversation” with US President Donald Trump and discussed sanctions on Russia, the finalisation of the US-Ukraine drone deal, and ending Russia’s war, besides coordinating military and diplomatic efforts. The conversation comes as Ukrainian authorities said Russian strikes killed six people across the east of the country, including a mechanic at a railway station, and wounded at least a dozen people.

“The draft agreement on drones has already been prepared by the Ukrainian side, we are ready to discuss it in detail and conclude it,” Zelensky said on X.

“Russian terrorists inflicted a massive strike on the railway infrastructure of Lozova,” the Ukrainian Railways company said in a Telegram post. Ukraine’s railways have been heavily targeted by Russia during its invasion.

‘Russia escalated aerial attacks ahead of Trump deadline’

Russia has escalated aerial attacks and accelerated its advance on the ground to capture more Ukrainian territory ahead of a Friday deadline by US President Donald Trump to make progress towards peace or face massive sanctions.

Trump’s deadline looms after three rounds of peace talks in Istanbul failed to make any headway on ceasefire.

The strikes on Lozova in eastern Kharkiv region left a passenger train mangled and damaged the station building.

Two people were killed in Lozova, Kharkiv Governor Oleg Synegubov said on Telegram.

Zelensky said Russia had launched more than 25 Iranian-designed Shahed drones at the city, striking civilian infrastructure.

“The railway was damaged, including a depot and a station,” he said on social media, adding that ten people were wounded in the attack.

US envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Russia this week and is expected to meet President Vladimir Putin, ahead of the Friday deadline.

Dutch buy US arms for Ukraine in NATO deal

Meanwhile, the Netherlands will buy €500m of US weapons for Ukraine, becoming the first NATO member to fund a full package under a new scheme. The purchase will be under the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism launched by President Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte last month.

Under the scheme, countries pay the US for defence systems and munitions in American warehouses that will be shipped to Ukraine.

“The Netherlands is now taking the lead in supplying military equipment from American stockpiles,” Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans said on X.

“By supporting Ukraine with determination, we are increasing the pressure on Russia to negotiate.”