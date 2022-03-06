Zelensky holds phone call with Joe Biden, pushes for more US support to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine spoke with President Joe Biden of the United States about security and financial assistance for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

This is the second time the two leaders have spoken on the phone this week.

"As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with @POTUS. The agenda included the issues of security, financial support for Ukraine, and the continuation of sanctions against Russia, "Zelensky said in a tweet.

У межах постійного діалогу провів чергову розмову з @POTUS. На порядку денному були питання безпеки, фінансової підтримки України та продовження санкційної політики щодо РФ. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 6, 2022 ×

The US president also emphasised the US and private sector's continuous efforts to increase the cost of Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

Biden stated that his administration is increasing security, humanitarian, and economic aid to Ukraine, and that he is working closely with Congress to gain more cash.

The leaders also reviewed Russia's and Ukraine's recent negotiations.

The discussion between the two leaders lasted roughly 30 minutes.

Hours earlier, the Ukrainian leader had addressed US lawmakers by video call, pleading for further assistance to his besieged country and a blacklisting of Russian oil imports.



American legislators promised an additional $10 billion aid package, but the White House has so far ruled out an oil ban, fearing it would ratchet up prices and hurt US consumers, already stung by record inflation.

Weapons, ammunition, and funds have poured into Ukraine from Western allies, which have also imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow.



Washington last week authorised $350 million of military equipment for Kyiv--the largest such package in US history.

While visiting Ukrainian refugees on the Polish border over the weekend, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington was seeking $2.75 billion to help address the humanitarian crisis unfolding as nearly 1.4 million civilians flee.

