Zelensky claims Russian strike kills at least 16 in east Ukraine market

Kyiv, UkraineEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Sep 06, 2023, 06:46 PM IST

The attack happened on the day when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting Kyiv 

Kyiv claimed Wednesday (September 6) that a Russian attack on the city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine killed at least 16 people, and injured several. The attack happened on the day when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting Kyiv. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media: "At this moment, the artillery of Russian terrorists has killed 16 people in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. A regular market. Shops. A pharmacy. People who did nothing wrong. Many wounded." 

