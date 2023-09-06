Zelensky claims Russian strike kills at least 16 in east Ukraine market
Story highlights
The attack happened on the day when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting Kyiv
The attack happened on the day when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting Kyiv
Kyiv claimed Wednesday (September 6) that a Russian attack on the city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine killed at least 16 people, and injured several. The attack happened on the day when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media: "At this moment, the artillery of Russian terrorists has killed 16 people in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. A regular market. Shops. A pharmacy. People who did nothing wrong. Many wounded."
At least 16 people have been killed by Russian shelling in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. Russian terrorists have attacked a regular market, shops, and a pharmacy, killing innocent people. The number of casualties could rise further.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 6, 2023
Anyone in the world who is still dealing… pic.twitter.com/PRfuGih2JD
trending now
more to follow
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.