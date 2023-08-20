Netherlands, Denmark commit to supply F-16s to Ukraine, says Dutch PM during Zelensky's visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the Netherlands, on Sunday (August 20) at a Dutch air force base in Eindhoven, a Dutch government spokesperson told AFP. The visit also comes after Washington approved the transfer of F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands and Denmark to Ukraine and amid Kyiv’s ongoing push to boost the war-torn country’s air defences.

Ukrainian president’s arrival

A Dutch government spokesperson told AFP that Zelensky’s flight landed around midday (1000 GMT). Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president announced his and his wife, Olena’s arrival in the Netherlands, on social media and said, “Olena and I arrived in the Netherlands with the team.”



The Ukrainian president on social media also said, “The main issue is F-16 for Ukraine to protect our people from Russian terror. We are getting stronger.” Speaking about the agenda he said that it includes the Global Peace Summit and bringing Russia to justice.



During his surprise visit, Zelensky met with outgoing Dutch PM Rutte at a military air base in Eindhoven.



Dutch PM rubber stamps delivery of F-16s to Ukraine



"The Netherlands and Denmark commit to transfer F-16s to Ukraine once the conditions for such a transfer have been met," said outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.



The Ukrainian president hailed the decision by the Netherlands and called it "historic".



"The third point for today is absolutely historic, powerful and inspiring for us," said the Ukrainian president during a joint press conference with Rutte. He added, "This is another step towards strengthening Ukraine's air shield."



Earlier, Zelensky had also inspected F-16 fighter jets which he had hoped to receive from the Netherlands during a visit to a Dutch army base.

Ukraine’s air defence push

In recent months, the Netherlands, together with Denmark, has led international efforts to train Ukrainian pilots for F-16 fighter jets ahead of delivering the jets to help counter the Russian air superiority, amid Moscow’s ongoing war in Kyiv.

The recent statement by Rutte also comes months after he said the country was seriously considering handing over the F-16s without giving any details about how many of the transfers were to take place and when.

Ukrainian troops begin training

A couple of days after the United States approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands, Kyiv announced training had begun for Ukrainian pilots on operating the planes.



Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in a TV interview informed about the training, adding that it would take at least six months or possibly longer to complete it. The training was to take place in Denmark and Romania, officials from a coalition of 11 nations had previously said.

(With inputs from agencies)







