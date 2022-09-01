Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: Operator says one reactor shut down due to shelling

Ukraine's nuclear agency said on Thursday that one of of the six reactors at a Russian-held nuclear plant in southern Ukraine was shut down due to shelling.

Referring to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Energoatom said, "Today at 4:57 am (0157 GMT), due to another mortar shelling by the Russian occupying forces at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant site, the emergency protection was activated and operating power unit 5 was shut down."

Auxiliary generators had to be activated and a power supply line used for the plant's own needs was also damaged due to the shelling.

After reports of fighting in the nearby town of Enerhodar, Russia's defence ministry said that the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine is "difficult but remains under full control."

Despite efforts by "the Kyiv regime" to disrupt the visit, the defence ministry said it was still ready to guarantee the safety of a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency at the plant.

Accusing Russia of trying to wreck the IAEA visit by shelling the plant, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for immediate de-militarisation of the plant.

With Moscow and Kyiv trading blame for shelling in the vicinity and fuelling fears of a radiation disaster, conditions at Europe's largest nuclear power plant have been unravelling for weeks.

Highlighting that the IAEA was pressing ahead with its plan to visit the facility and meet staff, its chief Rafael Grossi said the mission was aware of "increased military activity in the area".

