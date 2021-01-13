YouTube suspends Trump's channel for violation of policy on violence incitement

Youtube on Tuesday suspended current US President Donald Trump's channel for violation of policies designed against incitement to violence. This is latest in series of actions social media platforms are taking against Trump whose supporters attacked Capitol Building just after his address to them. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram have already suspended Trump's accounts.

Now as per Youtube's action, new videos cannot be uploaded on Trump's channel. Upload of videos and livestreaming will be blocked for seven days. Youtube has said in a statement that the ban may be extended.

Supporters of Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, trying to halt the certification by Congress of President-elect Joe Biden's election win. Trump, who has challenged the validity of Biden's victory without producing evidence, initially praised his supporters but later condemned the violence.

Lawmakers were forced to flee as the building was mobbed by protesters who overwhelmed security forces. Five people died in the violence, including one Capitol Police officer.

After the incident, Twitter and Facebook removed Trump's accounts and have been eliminating content supporting last week's assault, while Amazon.com Inc suspended Parler, a social media platform favored by many supporters of Trump, from its web hosting service.

(With Reuters inputs)