Youtube suspends Donald Trump from platform indefinitely

Youtube on Wednesday said that it was banning former US President Donald Trump from the video-sharing platform indefinitely. This is another blow to the former Commander-in-Chief after numerous social media platforms banished him. Youtube's decision has come a week after it confirmed that it would extend ban on Trump's channel.

"In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, the Donald J Trump channel will remain suspended," a YouTube spokesperson told Politico.

The Google-owned firm has faced some criticism over its slow response following the violence in Washington, as well as the proliferation of conspiracy theories on the platform.

Youtube also said that it will stop Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani from monetizing his content on the platform. Giuliani's account would be barred from the Partner Program -- which allows creators to make money off their videos

The 76-year-old has posted videos titled "The Biden Crime Family's Payoff Scheme" and "Election Theft of the Century" to his channel, which has around 600,000 subscribers.

Number of social media platforms including Twitter have taken action against Trump after the January 6 Capitol Hill violence. Donald Trump was under fire for his tweets throughout his presidency but the criticism and condemnation grew louder after Capitol Hill attack. On January 6, Trump addressed his supporters and asked them to 'march' on the Capitol Building in which the legislature was gathered to certify the President-elect Joe Biden' victory in US Presidential election 2020.

The violence at the Capitol Hill kickstarted an impeachment process that ended with Donald Trump being the only US President ever to be impeached twice.

(With AFP inputs)