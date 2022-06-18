YouTube pulls video posted by US Capitol riot probe

On Friday, Youtube removed a video with comments made by the then US President Donald Trump that the US congressional committee initially posted around the January 6 riots. The company claimed that the video contained misinformation about the election, which violates their policy on election integrity, reported AFP.

Although Youtube has not specifically mentioned the video that was taken down, several reports have indicated the clip with Trump's false claims challenging the election's integrity.

YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi told AFP, "Our election integrity policy prohibits content advancing false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of the 2020 US presidential election if it does not provide sufficient context."

"We enforce our policies equally for everyone and have removed the video uploaded by the January 6th Committee channel," added Choi.

The House select committee investigating January 6 capitol riots did not make any comments on the issue. The committee is currently in the middle of a series of public hearings being televised and uploaded through YouTube to the committee's official website.

On Thursday, the congressional investigators and former administration aides said that Trump, along with Vice president Mike Pence who was pressured in a bid to overturn the 2020 US presidential election results in Trump's favor, called upon a mob that put his deputy's life on risk.

The committee also provided details about how Pence was criticized by Trump when not being willing to go ahead with the scheme that was undoubtedly known by both as illegal. This was after Trump was already made known about the violence that erupted while Congress was meeting to declare Joe Biden's victory, reported AFP quoting the committee.

The committee is at its third public hearing and is persistent that Trump's manipulative schemes to remain in power even after being defeated led to the violence at the Capitol that resulted in at least five deaths.

