United States President Donald Trump fired four senior government officials, who were appointed by his predecessor Joe Biden, immediately after taking office, on his official Truth Social account.

In the social media post, he also warned about several such dismissals.

"Our first day in the White House is not over yet! My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again," Trump wrote.

Truth Social Photograph: (Truth Social)

Who were the four senior officials fired?

Trump, in the post, said that he let the social media platform Truth Social serve as the "Official Notice of Dismissal" for the officials that he was firing.

The four individuals are Jose Andres from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars, and Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President’s Export Council.

Trump brought back the infamous catchphrase "YOU'RE FIRED" in the post, addressing the officials he let go.

This phrase was from his days as the host of the hit reality TV show 'The Apprentice'.

Trump's inaugural executive orders mark major rollback of Biden-era policies

Trump, in his first move as the POTUS, on Monday (Jan 20) signed an executive order mandating federal employees to return to the office full-time, effectively ending remote work arrangements.

The White House confirmed the executive order, stating: "Heads of all departments and agencies in the executive branch of Government shall, as soon as practicable, take all necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work in-person at their respective duty stations on a full-time basis."

He sat onstage at a desk to sign a pile of executive orders, showcasing each signed document to an applauding audience while an aide narrated the actions.

As per reports, foremost among the notable measures was the "rescission of 78 Biden-era executive actions, executive orders, presidential memoranda and others," signed by Trump's predecessor Joe Biden.

Trump sworn in as 47th US President

On Monday (Jan 20), Trump took oath as the 47th president of the United States at the inauguration ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC.

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Trump said in his oath.

"My life was saved for a reason, I was saved by God to make America great again," he later said.

(With inputs from agencies)