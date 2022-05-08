Young activists disrupt UK Home Secretary Priti Patel's speech over Rwanda plan

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel's speech at Conservative Party dinner was disrupted by six youngsters on Friday. The group was removed from the venue but not before they filmed themselves causing the disruption.

The group of six included a cameraperson.

The Basset Bassetlaw Conservatives Spring Dinner, 40 pounds-a-head event was taking place and Patel's speech was beginning when the group started shouting. They demanded end to Patel's controversial Rwanda immigration policy.

Notably, the group even clicked selfies earlier during the event and then went on to disrupt the speech in what has been reported in British media as "highly planned plot".

The group included a grammar school girl turned vegan 'ethical influencer', a union activist and a decolonial activist.

Priti Patel's Rwanda plan includes thousands of asylum seekers to the east African country.

The plan, unveiled by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month, seeks to act as a deterrent to migrants who make illegal boat crossings to Britain from France. It has drawn heavy criticism from political opponents and campaigners.

In an exchange of letters with Patel, the top official in the Home Office highlighted uncertainty over the scheme's value to the taxpayer.

The government has said it would contribute an initial 120 million pounds ($156 million) to the scheme.

"I do not believe sufficient evidence can be obtained to demonstrate that the policy will have a deterrent effect significant enough to make the policy value for money," Home Office Permanent Secretary Matthew Rycroft said.

(With inputs from agencies)

