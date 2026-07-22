/‘You, sir, are the failure’: Democrat senator lashes out at Hegseth over Iran war strategy

A heated exchange between Senator Gary Peters and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth became the defining moment of a Senate hearing on the Trump administration’s handling of the Iran war, with Peters accusing the Pentagon leadership of failing to deliver a clear path to victory. During the hours-long hearing, the Democrat sharply criticised the administration’s approach, saying its efforts had been “an utter and complete failure to win this war.”

Hegseth pushed back strongly, arguing that such remarks undermined the efforts of US troops deployed on the front lines. “I think your characterisation of this incredible effort as a failure is reckless and I think it’s irresponsible and I think it smears the sacrifice of the troops that are out there making on behalf of the American people to ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon,” he said. “Shame on you and others who call this a quagmire and a failure and then you want to turn around and say you support the warfighter. Either you do or you don’t.”

But Peters fired back, turning the criticism directly toward the defence secretary.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“You, sir, are the failure,” Peters said, clarifying that his criticism was aimed at Pentagon leadership and not the military personnel carrying out missions overseas.

“Not the men and women who are on that front line, not the men and women who hold up their honour with distinction,” Peters added, raising his voice during the exchange.

The senator accused Hegseth and the administration of lacking a long-term strategy for the conflict, repeatedly demanding answers on how Washington planned to end the war.

“You don’t have a strategy. You don’t have a long-term plan to actually win this war. The men and women are going to be able to do it, but they need to have leadership. When will you show leadership?” Peters questioned.

Dismissing the allegations, the defence secretary accused Democrats of engaging in partisan attacks and claiming they were failing to support funding for American troops. He also accused Peters of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

The confrontation came as Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine defended the Pentagon’s request for $87.6 billion in additional funding, much of which would support ongoing military operations in the Middle East. Hegseth told lawmakers that the Iran war had already cost the US an estimated $37.5 billion, with expenses projected through the end of the fiscal year.