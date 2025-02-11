US President Donald Trump said on Monday (Feb 10) that he does not see Vice President JD Vance as his successor. Trump said it is "too early" to make such an endorsement and he and his team are "just starting". Trump made the statement ahead of the Super Bowl. This comes after Trump's multiple statements hinting at his desire to run for a third term.

In an interview, a Fox News journalist asked Trump, "Do you view Vice President JD Vance as your successor, the Republican nominee in 2028?"

Trump replied, "No, but he is very capable. I think you have a lot of very capable people. So far I think he is doing a fantastic job. It's too early. We're just starting."

Trump has previously said he would bring constitutional amendments to run for the third time for the post of the US president.

The 22nd Amendment of the American Constitution does not allow one to become the US president more than twice. Trump first served after winning the 2016 elections and now in 2024.

Meanwhile, JD Vance is being seen as the next face for the Republicans for the 2028 presidential run, as per numerous reports by US media outlets.

As per a recent survey of GOP voters by McLaughlin & Associates, around 27 per cent of those who polled want Vance to run for president in 2028.

Just after taking office in January 2025, Vance was asked if he desired to run for the role in 2028. Vance said, “We’ll see what happens come 2028."

