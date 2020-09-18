'You forgot these': Thai national park mails trash back to tourists

In a nightmare for litterbugs, Thailand's national park has started mailing trash back to visitors who drop it and offenders will be registered with the police as well.

The initaitive has been taken by the Khao Yai National Park near Bangkok after numerous tourists left behind vast amount of rubbish.

Last weekend, Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa had the trash promptly packed and mailed to the respective litterer.

He also shared a Facebook post saying “we collected your garbage in a cardboard box and sent it to your home. This should be a lesson to you, to never again throw away waste anywhere.”

Narin Pinsakul, chief of the park said “It can be dangerous for animals like deer if they eat the rubbish, trying to digest plastic waste that people leave behind.”

Khao Yai is the oldest national park in Thailand and stretches across more than 2,000 sq km (770 sq miles) and is very popular with hikers.