You could be jailed if Meta's AI makes a mistake in your business, and it will!

Businesses signing up to let Meta's AI run their customer conversations are also, in the same contract, agreeing to protect Meta from the legal consequences if that AI gets something wrong.

It's In The Contract, In Plain Language

Meta's Business AI Terms of Service state it directly: users ‘agree to indemnify and hold harmless Meta, its affiliates, employees, and any other agents from and against any claims, losses, and expenses (including attorneys’ fees) arising from or relating to use of the Business Agents,' including any subsequent use of content the AI generates or handles. The same terms cap Meta's own liability to the fullest extent the law allows, explicitly excluding Meta from responsibility for lost profits, lost revenue, or ‘consequential, special, indirect, exemplary, punitive, or incidental damages.’

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In plain terms: if Meta's Business Agent says something to a customer that turns out to violate an advertising law, a consumer protection statute, or any other regulation, the business that deployed the AI is contractually on the hook to cover Meta's legal costs defending against it — not the other way around. This isn't an inference from how courts have treated AI liability generally. It's what Meta's own signed terms say.

But When It's Meta's Own AI, The Story Changes

That posture looks very different when the AI in question is one Meta itself deployed internally, with no customer to indemnify it.

In July 2026, 26 current and former Meta employees sued the company, alleging it used an AI system to help select roughly 8,000 people for layoffs — and that the selection disproportionately targeted employees who were on medical, parental, or family leave at the time, according to reporting by CNBC and Fortune. A judge has so far declined to halt the layoffs despite the discrimination claims, though the underlying lawsuit continues.

Separately, Meta faces a lawsuit alleging that Mark Zuckerberg personally overruled internal safety staff to back a less restrictive approach to AI chatbot companions, with the suit accusing the company of failing to protect children from sexualized content delivered through AI chatbots on Facebook and Instagram. Meta has disputed the characterization of internal documents cited in the case, saying they present a ‘flawed and inaccurate picture,’ and has pointed to its ongoing investment in safety research and moderation tools.

In both cases, unlike the Business Agent's contractual arrangement with advertisers, there is no third-party customer to absorb the legal exposure — the AI in question was Meta's own decision, deployed on Meta's own employees or Meta's own product, which is precisely when Zuckerberg's name starts appearing directly in the filings.

The One Time Meta's Own Algorithm Was On The Hook

There's a precedent for what happens when Meta's AI breaks the law with no customer standing between it and the harm. In 2022, the Department of Justice settled a Fair Housing Act case against Meta over its ad-delivery algorithm, which used machine-learning models relying on race, national origin, and gender to determine which users saw housing ads. Meta agreed to stop using its ‘Special Ad Audience’ targeting tool for housing, employment, and credit ads entirely, and remains under court oversight of its compliance through June 27, 2026 — still active as this is published.

That case makes the pattern clearer, not murkier: when Meta's own algorithm directly caused the discriminatory outcome, with no advertiser's independent judgment in between, Meta was the party the DOJ went after and the party that had to change its product. The indemnification clause in the Business Agent's terms exists precisely to prevent that outcome from repeating in a business-agent context — by shifting the standing customer into the legal line of fire first.

The Actual Pattern

None of this requires assuming bad faith. It's a coherent, deliberate allocation of risk: when Meta's AI acts on behalf of a paying business customer, that customer's signature on the terms of service puts them between Meta and any resulting legal claim. When Meta's AI acts on Meta's own behalf — deciding who gets laid off, or how a chatbot companion talks to a minor — there is no customer to stand in that gap, and the claims go where the decision was actually made.