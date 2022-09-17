Yet to decide whether I will personally attend G20 summit, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said he is yet to decide whether to personally attend a summit of the Group of 20 nations in Indonesia in November. However, Putin, told reporters in Uzbekistan after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit that Russia would be represented at the meeting.

He also talked about his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping the previous day and said that it had been "normal."

Speaking to reporters after the summit, Putin said he had discussed measures to boost Russia-China trade during his meeting with Xi. This was also the first time that Putin publicly acknowledged China's "concerns" about the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Putin on the sidelines of the summit that "today's era is not of war" and the two leaders also discussed a number of topics including the food and fuel crisis, fertiliser supply and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

"I know that today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this," Modi told Putin according to Reuters as he also urged the bloc to work together.

Putin said that he understood India’s position as well as concerns regarding the Ukraine war and added that Russia “wants all of this to end as soon as possible."

