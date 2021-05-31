Yemen: UN envoy calls for reopening of ports, ceasefire

United Nations special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths reiterated his stance on Monday on reopening Yemen's ports in order to allow the flow of much-needed humanitarian aid. He is leading a global effort to secure end to fighting in Yemen. United Nations has already characterised the situation surrounding Yemen war as world's biggest humanitarian crisis.

No agreement has been reached despite all the parties agreeing to prioritise Yemen's humanitarian needs, according to Griffiths.

Houthi rebels who are fighting against the government have been demanding lifting of blockade at country's main port and airport in the capital. The Saudis, who are heading a coalition against Houthi rebels have said that a ceasefire deal must accompany reopening air and sea links. Houthis have not agreed to this.

The Houthis, who have controlled most of northern Yemen since 2014, are pressing an offensive to seize Yemen's gas-rich Marib region and have kept up cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted a Saudi-backed government from the capital Sanaa. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.

(With inputs from agencies)