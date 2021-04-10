Yemen: Battle for Marib heats up

Fighting for the key region of Marib in Yemen has intensified and as per loyalist military officials who were quoted by news agencies, 53 pro-government and Houthi rebel fighters were killed in the past 24 hours. Marib is the last significant pocket of territory under the Yemeni government's control in north Yemen. The Houthi rebels have been trying to seize the oil-rich region since February.

"The rebels have managed to seize a bit of territory" in the latest fighting northwest of the city, a pro-government military source said, assessing the city of Marib itself was not under threat.

AFP quoted the same source to say that 22 government soldiers including five officers had been killed, along with 31 rebels. Houthis rarely announced casualties on their own side.

If Marib falls to Houthi rebels, it will be a huge blow to the Yemeni government. The government is currently based in the southern city of Aden.

The rebels have stepped up missile and drone strikes against neighbouring Saudi Arabia in recent months, demanding the opening of Yemen's airspace and ports.

They have rejected a Saudi proposal for a ceasefire.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels overran Yemen's capital Sanaa in 2014. This prompted Saudi Arabia-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the Yemeni government.

