/Year-Ender: What did Donald Trump announce in 2025? Full list of major decisions and policy moves by US President

Before the end of 2025, the Trump administration gave a surprise to Taiwan after announcing a massive package of arms sales to the nation valued at over $10 billion that includes medium-range missiles, howitzers and drones. He also announced a $1,776 “warrior dividend” check for active-duty servicemembers who will be paid with tariff revenue. Additionally, there were several such major steps and police moves taken by the US President Donald Trump that surprised everyone.

Here's is list of the top 15 decisions and policy moves

Largest Ever US Arms Sale to Taiwan

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump announced an $11.15 billion weapons package to Taiwan, including missiles and rocket systems, to bolster its defence against China, provoking strong rebukes from Beijing over regional security and US–China tensions.

2. Trump's ‘Warrior Dividend’ Funded by Tariffs

In a televised announcement, Trump revealed a $1,776 bonus for US military personnel, attributing it to tariff revenues and linking trade policy to troop support.

3. Federal Travel Ban Expansion & Immigration Pause

The administration paused immigration applications from 19 non-European countries and expanded travel restrictions, citing security concerns, tightening US entry rules in response to global threats.

4. Withdrawal From the World Health Organisation

Trump signed an order to withdraw the US from the WHO again, criticising the organisation’s pandemic response and reducing U.S. engagement with global health governance.

5. Designation of Fentanyl as a ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’

In a bold executive move, Trump classified fentanyl as a WMD, enabling the use of military and intelligence tools against traffickers, reflecting a militarised approach to combat the opioid crisis.

6. Ramp-Up of Denaturalisation Cases

The administration directed US Citizenship and Immigration Services to dramatically increase denaturalisation proceedings against some naturalised citizens alleged to have gained status fraudulently, part of a broader immigration enforcement strategy.

7. US Tech Force to Recruit Big Tech Professionals

Trump launched a federal initiative to recruit around 1,000 tech experts from companies like Apple, Google and Microsoft to modernise government digital systems and boost artificial intelligence capacity.

8. Repeal of Biden-Era Fuel Efficiency Standards

The White House moved to dismantle federal vehicle fuel efficiency rules, reducing emissions regulations in favour of greater industry flexibility but drawing environmental concerns and criticism.

9. Naval Blockade of Venezuelan Oil Tankers

Trump ordered a full blockade on sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers entering and leaving ports, intensifying pressure on Nicolás Maduro’s government by demanding the return of US assets.

10. House Vote on Federal Union Rights Order

Congress moved to repeal a Trump executive order that limited collective bargaining rights for federal workers, reflecting domestic pushback on labour policy changes instituted during his term.

11. Removal of Brazilian Justice from US Sanctions List

Following diplomatic engagement, the US removed a Brazilian Supreme Court justice and his wife from a sanctions list, signalling a slight shift toward improved bilateral relations.

12. Executive Order on National AI Policy Framework

Trump signed an order to create a federal framework for artificial intelligence, centralising AI regulatory authority and limiting state-level rules to promote national coherence.

13. Price-Fixing and Food Supply Chain EO

An executive order aimed to counter anti-competitive behaviour and price-fixing in critical food supply sectors, seeking task forces to investigate foreign influence and market manipulation.

14. Restoring Free Speech and Ending Federal Censorship

An executive order sought to limit perceived government “censorship,” barring federal cooperation with content moderation and directing investigations into past federal communication policies.

15. Executive Order Enforcing the Hyde Amendment