Year Ender 2023: A collection of Biden's gaffes and all the oops moments

US President Joe Biden's gaffes are becoming more and more frequent but perhaps 2023 is the year he is going to close with a record number of them. From verbal slip-ups to near-fall incidents, Biden, whose age is often targeted by opposition leaders and remains a concern for voters, has had all. The 81-year-old Biden has given hearty laughs to many and has shocked others with his blunder-prone personality. Here we have compiled a list of them rewinding his gaffes and oops moments in 2023.

1. Joe Biden's slips on Air Force One stairs

While the president was deboarding Air Force One in the US state of Michigan on September 26, he slipped from the stairs. Rushing to address the age challenge Biden is believed to be facing, his administration at the time was reported to have been taking steps to avoid tripping. While he was getting down from the plane, Biden lost his footing for a moment.

Biden, who is running for the presidency in the next 2024 elections, has reportedly been wearing tennis shoes. As a caution, he is always making use of a shorter stairway to Air Force One. The US President has also been getting his body balance back with the aide from a physical therapist for the past two years. President Biden stumbles on Air Force One stairs again pic.twitter.com/RUEB1ua3da — The Sun (@TheSun) May 12, 2022 × In another such incident on July 14, biden tripped on steps of Air Force One when he was walking up to board the presidential plane in Finland.

2. Falsely mentioning day he visited New York after 2001 attacks

When Biden was addressing US troops stationed in Alaska on the anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attack on September 11, 2023, he said that he visited New York on September 11, 2001, a day after the tragic attack. He reportedly said that he surveyed the damage from Ground Zero.

It was factually incorrect as Biden only visited Ground Zero on September 20 and not the day following the attack.

3. White House Press Secretary cuts off Biden in between

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cuts off Biden in between as he was responding to a query by a reporter. This incident occurred during a press conference in Hanoi on September 10

Biden was saying something incomprehensible in response to the query when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre jumped in and said, “thank you everybody, this ends the press conference."

Later, Biden, who picks himself sometimes over his age, said, “I don’t know about you, but I’m going to go to bed."

4. Biden leaves medal honour ceremony in between

Everything was going well, until Biden hung a medal around the neck of retired Army Captain Larry Taylor in honour for his service in the Vietnam War. At this point, a cluless Biden walked out of the East Room even was the ceremony was not over. Biden left our troops to be killed in Afghanistan



Military morale & recruiting is lowest in decades



He forced masks & unnecessary vaccines on them



And now he just walked out on a Medal of Honor ceremony, the highest honor for a soldier



He is a disgracepic.twitter.com/Uz5mVagPWk — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 5, 2023 × Throwing the awkward situation under the rug, WH Press Secretary Jean-Pierre said that it was a precautionary measure against Covid-19. The incident took place on September 5.

5. National emergency for climate change?

Biden was factually incorrect when on August 9 he said that he declared climate change a national emergency. He later clarified that he has declared an emergency “in practice.”

6. Leaving the interview too early

Joe Biden did not give a chance to let the anchor close the interview and just left as soon as he was done. To many it may have appeared impolite but to others it was just his age showing up. Biden rose from his chair and walked off the set of a live MSNBC interview with Nicole Wallace on June 29.

7. Calls Zelensky as 'Vladimir' at NATO Summit

US President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to his Ukrainian counterpart as “Vladimir” during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. "Vladimir and I...I shouldn't be so familiar," said Biden during a press conference. He quickly realised that he committed a mistake and immediately corrected himself. 🚨🌎 Biden calls ‘Zelensky’ - VLADIMIR 🤡🚨



Simply unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/Iqo2omXIrj — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 12, 2023 × "Mr Zelensky and I talked about the kind of guarantees we could make in the meantime when I was in Ukraine and when we met in other places," Biden added.

8. Mix-up between Iraq and Ukraine

This was a mix-up when the US president on June 27 while backing Ukraine said Russia’s attacks as an “onslaught on Iraq”. This incident took place at a fundraiser in Maryland. Only a day later, he added insult to the injury by saying that Putin is “clearly losing the war in Iraq”. Now US President Biden says Putin " is clearly losing the war in Iraq” pic.twitter.com/Uer17ipfMf — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) June 28, 2023 × In November 2023, a gaffe-prone Biden made a similar mistake when he said that inflation on “a war in Iraq . . .excuse me, the war in Ukraine”. He made the blunder during a speech in South Florida.

9. "God save the queen": Biden's epic failure in gun control

Leaving behind countries and leaders, Biden did not even leave the royal family alone as he concluded his speech on gun control on June 16 saying “God save the queen, man.” Even his White House deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton was also taken aback. Joe Biden ended his remarks today calling for gun control by saying, “God save the queen.” No one has any idea what he’s talking about. Seriously, how much longer can this keep going on? pic.twitter.com/bZQzvp23RA — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 16, 2023 × Again in damage control, Dalton reportedly told media personnel in an email that it is not clear what Biden said meant and that the president was speaking to someone in the crowd.

11. Biden's gaffe gone big in infrastructure spending speech

The latest verbal stumble in his infra-spending speech this month added to a series of gaffes by US President Joe Biden. He is now facing scrutiny after a speech in Las Vegas where he seemingly conjured an astronomical number boasting about his administration's infrastructure spending. BIDEN: "Over a billion three hundred million trillion three hundred million dollars!" pic.twitter.com/4pVbAPrKef — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2023 × This gaffe was swiftly downplayed by the White House in an official transcript which looked like it tried to clarify it was a teleprompter error. The comment by Biden, which was initially meant to target former President Donald Trump, triggered online mockery for the US president himself, with critics likening Biden to a child inventing numbers.

× One user wrote, "Why does the President of the United States sound exactly like my 4-year-old when he’s trying to come up with the highest possible number?"