Yale University issued a formal apology for its "formative" ties to slavery. The apology has been part of Yale's "ongoing work to understand its history and connections to slavery".

Since October 2020, members of the Yale and Slavery Research Project have conducted intensive research to reportedly understand the university’s past.

Yale is named after a corrupt British-American administrator Elihu Yale, the so-called East India Company's 'President' of Madras in 1717.

When the first college for Black youth was blocked at Yale

The university acknowledged that prominent members of the Yale community joined calls to stop a proposal to build a college for Black youth in 1831.

Labour was enslaved to build a Yale college

The university also addressed that some of Yale's founders and early leaders owned enslaved people. Connecticut Hall, the oldest campus building, was built using enslaved labour.

"These findings have been shared publicly and addressed by Yale on an ongoing basis during the research process," the release says.

"The university’s actions in response to the findings focus on increasing educational access; advancing inclusive economic growth; better reflecting its history across campus; and creating widespread access to Yale’s historical findings."

"The Yale and Slavery Research Project is part of Yale’s broader Belonging work to enhance diversity, support equity, and promote an environment of welcome, inclusion, and respect."