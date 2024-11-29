Beijing, China

Chinese President Xi Jinping is carrying out a purge campaign in the military, yet again. According to media reports, a top military official has been suspended and placed under investigation in China following “serious violations of discipline”. According to China’s defence ministry, Admiral Miao Hua is a member of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC), China’s top military body led by Xi.

Advertisment

Miao Hua had been seen as an official very close to the Chinese president, rising up in the ranks since the 1990s when Xi used to hold a local office in the coastal province of Fujian.

Xi’s purge campaign in military

The Chinese leader, who secured a precedent-breaking third term in office in March last year, has waged a massive purge campaign in the military since last year.

Advertisment

The purge especially focused on the People’s Liberation Army’s elite rocket force, which oversees the country’s nuclear and conventional missiles. This campaign led to the downfall of several senior generals, including former defence minister Li Shangfu and his predecessor Wei Fenghe.

Also read: Chinese President Xi Jinping says US and China must `get along`

The government says the action against the two ministers was taken to maintain discipline and make China’s armed forces stronger, more combat-ready and more aggressive in asserting its disputed territorial claims in the region.

Advertisment

Notably, reports of Miao’s suspension come a day after the Financial Times reported that China’s new defence minister, Dong Jun, has also been placed under investigation for corruption.

Also read: Xi Jinping orders Chinese troops to boost war preparedness

However, the Chinese defence ministry was quick to rubbish the FT report, calling it “sheer fabrication.” “Those rumor mongers harbor evil motives. China expresses strong dissatisfaction over such smears,” said a spokesperson.

The Chinese PLA has a major corruption problem, something that Xi Jinping views as a major impediment to his military modernisation campaign. However, some view his purge campaigns as an excuse to eliminate potential threats to his grip on power.

(With inputs from agencies)