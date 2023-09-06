Xi Jinping's China bans Apple iPhone, foreign-brand smartphones for government officials at work: Report
Story highlights
China is one of Apple's biggest markets and it accounts for 19 per cent of company's overall revenue.
China ordered government officials to not use Apple iPhones and other foreign-brand devices for work or bring them into the office, Wall Street Journal reported while citing people familiar with the matter.
The step is the latest under authoritarian rule of Chinese Communist Party led by Xi Jinping to purportedly limit flows of sensitive information outside of China’s borders.
This is a breaking story. More information to be added soon.
