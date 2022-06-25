Xi Jinping to visit Hong Kong in his first known visit outside mainland China since 2020

State media Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong in his first known visit outside mainland China since 2020.

During this visit, he will attend a ceremony in Hong Kong celebrating 25 years of the city's handover to China and the inauguration of the next Hong Kong administration.

Replacing Carrie Lam, John Lee will become the city's new leader on July 1 and it is customary for Chinese leaders to travel to the city for key handover anniversary dates.

In 2017, Jinping had visited Hong Kong to swear in city leader Carrie Lam but experts questioned whether Xi would risk travelling to the city amid COVID-19 outbreaks in both China and Hong had.

In line with China's sovereign interests, Lee has pledged to maintain a firm grip on the city under a national security law.

In 2019, the former top policeman turned civil servant oversaw the city's security policies during mass pro-democracy protests.

After 156 years of British colonial rule, Hong Kong was handed over to China on July 1.

(With inputs from agencies)

