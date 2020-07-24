Xi Jinping takes domestic tour to boost popularity amid pandemic

Chinese President Xi Jiping has been criss-crossing his country to reassure people even though he doesn't have to fight an election because in China even the suggestion of public discontent is seen as a challenge to the party's rule.

In the last two months, Beijing has triggered a deadly border standoff with India, forced a draconian national security law on Hong Kong and entered into a war of words with the western world but pictures beamed around the world by China’s state media have been designed to mislead.

It’s almost as if the international crises don’t exist in China. Xi Jinping is on an inspection tour of Chinese provinces and wherever he goes, the Chinese president is welcomed with wide smiles and a round of applause while Xi Jinping faces no immediate political challenge, he is still preparing for a leadership contest.

Public sentiment matters to the Communist Party - it matters even more to Xi Jinping. His personal popularity cements his grip on the Communist Party. The Chinese president stayed away from the public eye during the initial months of the Wuhan virus outbreak but now Xi Jinping has been travelling around the country and he carries only one message - the message of Communist ideology.

On a visit to Changchun, he told the party workers why the Communist party must be strengthened at the grassroots.

"The foundation for the construction of China's governance system rests in the grassroots without a solid foundation, the Earth shakes and the mountains move. So how to build a solid foundation? It depends on the residential community management and governance. Community construction can only be strengthened, not weakened. then what's the key to community construction? the answer is strengthening the CPC leadership," the Chinese president said.

Xi Jinping has stuck to his message at the PLA aviation university. He told trainers and teachers about the need to “adhere to the correct political orientation”. The removal of term limits has paved the way for Xi Jinping to rule for life but to maintain control he needs to protect his image of a mass leader and any discontent against the Communist Party would be a direct challenge to Xi.

Therefore, the president meets the masses, and the party cracks down on dissent. Ren Zhiqiang an influential party critic has been shown the door. The former property tycoon had called Xi Jinping a clown, he reportedly went missing in March.

Now, the Communist party says Ren is guilty of severe violation of discipline and law. China is a classic case of a benevolent dictatorship. An authoritarian leader with extraordinary powers allowed to exercise his will while the masses live under an illusion.

The Communist Party’s meticulous control over China is expanding with Xi Jinping the dictator in charge.