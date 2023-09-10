Xi Jinping elevates military preparedness amid growing geopolitical tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping conducted an inspection of the 78th Group Army in the country's northeastern region, stressing the need to comprehensively enhance the combat readiness of China's armed forces. This inspection, carried out by Xi, who serves as the general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, points out several crucial aspects of China's military strategy and preparedness.

China has recently engaged in renewed military maneuvers and demonstrations of strength in response to what it perceives are external threats, particularly from the United States and its allies.

As tensions rise, Beijing appears to be flexing its military muscle to convey political messages and assert its presence on the global stage.

During his visit to the 78th Group Army, President Xi took the opportunity to meet with representatives of the group army and commend the military and armed police forces for their swift and courageous involvement in disaster relief operations when floods struck the northern and northeastern regions of China.

Enhancing combat preparedness

President Xi also stressed on the necessity of improving the level of combat preparedness within the military. To achieve this goal, he called for intensified training in key and challenging subjects and the development of new combat capabilities.

In addition to combat readiness, President Xi spoke of the significance of strengthening the Party building. H also laid emphasis on maintaining a high level of integrity and unity among military personnel for ensuring stability and security.

It is worth noting that these actions align with China's broader efforts to consolidate its military strength and cohesion.

China's pursuit of military modernisation

China has also been pushing for military modernisation. The country has been intensifying its military exercises and drills, showcasing its growing military capabilities.

"We need to push for new equipment and new forces to accelerate forming combat capabilities and integrate into the combat system," Xi told the Peoples Liberation Army Air Force's western theatre command earlier.

US-China rivalry

The United States has also been expanding its regional deployments and strengthening ties with allies. This has prompted calls from Chinese officials for caution near China's coasts. The new directives by Xi speak of China's commitment to enhancing its military preparedness and modernisation efforts, underscoring the evolving dynamics in the region.