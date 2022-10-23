Xi appoints CCP's new Politburo Standing Committee. Picks his loyalists for absolute control

After securing an unprecedented third five-year term as the general secretary of the Communist Party, Xi Jinping unveiled the new seven-member Politburo Standing Committee—the country’s top ruling body—headed by him.

Among the seven members, four are considered to be close allies of Xi, including two of his former secretaries. Notably, none of them are females—a first in 25 years.

Experts say that the appointment of his allies showed a complete hold of Xi, who has rewarded his allies solely based on their loyalty.

Here are the men who will be ruling Beijing for the next five years.

Xi Jinping

On Sunday, the 69-year-old was re-elected as general secretary of the Communist Party, for the third time, making him the most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

His elevation will make sure that he secures a third term as the Chinese president at the government's annual legislative sessions next March.

In 2018, the Chinese leader had abolished the presidential two-term limit, paving the way for him to govern indefinitely.

Li Qiang

Considered one of Xi's favourites, the former Shanghai party chief was promoted to number two in the party hierarchy, replacing Li Keqiang, who will retire next year.

Li—who oversaw a harsh two-month COVID-19 lockdown in the metropolis earlier this year—will likely be named premier at next March's legislative sessions.

"This showcases to everyone that loyalty rather than popularity is the key for your promotion," tweeted Yang Zhang, an assistant professor at American University in Washington.

"The disaster of Shanghai Lockdown did not stop Li's elevation precisely because he followed Xi's order despite all criticism."

Zhao Leji

The 65-year-old former head of the party's top anti-corruption watchdog was promoted to number three in the party hierarchy.

Wang Huning

Dubbed Xi's ideology tsar or the "brains behind the throne", the 67-year-old former university professor has been promoted to number four in the party lineup.

He has devised ideologies for three current and former Chinese presidents, and is the architect of Xi's "China Dream" slogan, as well as the country's more assertive foreign policy.

Cai Qi

The present Beijing party chief has been promoted to the Standing Committee and becomes the head of the General Secretariat, managing the day-to-day affairs of the party, according to a member list released by Xinhua.

The 66-year-old is seen as a close political ally of Xi due to his time working under him in the provinces of Zhejiang and Fujian.

Ding Xuexiang

One of the top aides of Xi, Ding has been promoted to the Standing Committee.

The 60-year-old regularly accompanies Xi on official engagements, becoming a familiar face hovering in the background of state media reports, never far from his boss.

Li Xi

Li, believed to be a confidant of Xi, was appointed to the Standing Committee—an appointment widely expected by experts.

The 66-year-old has known Xi since the 1980s after working as secretary for a close ally of Xi's father, revolutionary leader Xi Zhongxun.

He has been instrumental in building up a power base in Shaanxi, Xi's ancestral province.

He has been appointed to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the party's powerful anti-graft watchdog, as per a list released by Xinhua.

(With inputs from agencies)

