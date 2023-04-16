XBB.1.16 Covid subvariant ‘Arcturus’ now spreading in US after India: CDC

The new Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16, dubbed “Arcturus”, which has been driving up cases in India, has also been reported across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said.

The new variant accounts for 7 per cent of the new cases reported this week, CDS in its weekly bulletin released on Friday said.

This is the first time that CDC has flagged separate Covid cases under XBB.1.16. Previously, all infections were clubbed under the XBB variant.

Most of the Covid cases accounted for in the US are due to XBB variants, with XBB.1.5, also known as “Kraken,” believed to be representing more than three-quarters of cases. Experts, however, note that levels are waning.

Meanwhile, the Southeast Asia region is witnessing a spurt in cases due to XBB.1.16. WHO’s Southeast Asia region said that India, Indonesia, Thailand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, and Timor-Leste have reported a nearly 500 per cent rise in cases month over month.

Reported cases are also trending upward in the Eastern Mediterranean region—there, they’ve increased slightly more than 100% month over month.

The new variant has been identified in 29 countries so far, with cases doubling from the last full week of March to the first partial week of April, according to the WHO’s Thursday update.

The Arcturus variant is considered more transmissible and immune-evasive than its predecessors and may escape immunity acquired by previous infections or vaccines.

The symptoms are common with most of its predecessors, but doctors in India have noted a slight change, especially in children and the elderly.

Cases of conjunctivitis, or pink eye, without pus, but causing “sticky eye” have been reported among children in the country. It’s a symptom that hasn’t often been noted with other Covid variants.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared XBB.1.16 a “variant under monitoring” in late March saying that it is the most transmissible variant yet.

Maria Van Kerkhove, Covid technical lead for the WHO, said, XBB.1.16 variant is considered “one to watch" by the world health body.

XBB.1.16 is a recombinant of two sub-variants-BA2.10.1 and BA.2.75. A preprint study from scientists at the University of Tokyo said that the variant spreads about 1.17 to 1.27 times more efficiently than relatives XBB.1 and XBB.1.5 and claimed that it “will spread worldwide in the near future” as it seems “robustly resistant” to antibodies from other Covid variants.