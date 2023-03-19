Wyoming becomes first US state to ban abortion pills

Wyoming became the first US state to outlaw abortion pills after the state's Republican-controlled legislature passed a law on this earlier this month.

On Friday, Governor Mark Gordon signed a bill that made prescribing or selling abortion pills illegal.

Those violating the rule will be jailed for six months and a $9,000 fine will be imposed. The law is scheduled to take effect on July 1.

The Wyoming bill does not cover morning-after pills or treatment to protect a woman whose health or life is in danger.

It also exempts treatment of a "natural miscarriage according to currently accepted medical guidelines".

After signing the bill, Governor Gordon urged legislators to make sure that a total ban on abortion is added to the state constitution and then place it before voters for approval.

"I believe this question needs to be decided as soon as possible so that the issue of abortion in Wyoming can be finally resolved, and that is best done with a vote of the people," the Republican governor said in a statement.

It comes at a time when a Texas judge was considering a lawsuit that could effectively ban a common abortion pill nationwide.

It is expected that Texas judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, might order that the abortion pill be taken off the market across the country, reports AFP news agency.

Moreover, Texas legislators are also considering a proposal to ban access to websites where such pills are for sale by mail.

Wyoming only has one clinic that provides abortions - the Women's Health & Family Care Clinic in Jackson.

(With inputs from agencies)