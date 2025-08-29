/Netanyahu warns Trump supporters: ‘You Can’t Be MAGA if You’re Anti-Israel’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday in an interview with Breibert senior editor Joel Pollock 'You can't be MAGA if you're anti-Israel'. He criticised the growing anti-Israeli sentiment in the US and blamed it on the political rights NGOs based in Europe and Qatar.

“If you support Iran, Iran tried to kill President Trump twice, not once, but twice. Iran has put a price on his head," claimed Netanyahu.

He then accused Iran of killing 251 American Marines in Beirut. He said Iran has killed thousands of Americans in Iraq and Afghanistan using explosive devices. ‘They bombed American embassies. They burn American flags. They chant, ‘Death to America.’ The first thing they did when this regime took power was to take over 50 hostages in the American embassy.’

Netanyahu was positioning support for Israel as an essential element of the Republican, specifically Trump's, political identity. In this way, he was entrenching geopolitical loyalty into partisan politics.

Netanyahu insisted Iran wants to destroy the United States, claiming that Israel is the best Ally of the United States, and it's fighting a war for the United States. Israel and Netanyahu had been facing strong criticism from the MAGA support base. Influential MAGA figures like Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and strategist Steve Bannon have criticised Israel's conduct, a shift in the Republican sentiment.

Steve Banon responded to the interview in a social media post where he said US citizens are not concerned about Netanyahu, “They care about exposing your pathological lies in order to keep us out of your next war”

