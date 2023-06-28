A researcher from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chao Shao, has made shocking claims about the origins of the coronavirus. In an exclusive interview, Chao Shao revealed that his colleagues were given four variants of the virus to determine which one would spread most effectively, according to an ANI report. He referred to the coronavirus as a "bioweapon."

Chao Shao shared an anecdote about his colleague, Shan Chao, who confessed that their superior provided them with four coronavirus strains for testing. Their task was to identify the strain with the greatest ability to infect various species, including humans. These revelations highlight the alleged intention to create a highly contagious virus. Suspicious activities during the 2019 military world games During the 2019 Military World Games held in Wuhan, several of Chao Shao's colleagues mysteriously disappeared. It was later revealed that they were sent to hotels accommodating athletes from different countries to "check the health or hygiene conditions." Chao Shao became suspicious, as such tasks did not require virologists. He suspected their involvement in spreading the virus intentionally.

Also watch | WHO warns Covid 'has not gone away' Unusual assignments in Xinjiang Chao Shao disclosed another concerning assignment in April 2020 when he was sent to Xinjiang to assess the health status of Uyghurs detained in re-education camps. Expressing scepticism, he questioned the need for a virologist to conduct health checks, suggesting alternative motives. His implication raises suspicions of either virus dissemination or observation of its impact on humans.

Chao Shao's revelations spanned from March to April 2020, providing a glimpse into the broader picture surrounding the coronavirus's origins. These startling claims shed light on potential activities that could have contributed to the pandemic's outbreak.

Also read | Top Chinese scientist says don't rule out Covid lab leak theory US intelligence unable to confirm lab-related infections A recently released declassified report from US intelligence agencies failed to definitively confirm whether researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, who fell ill in 2019, were infected with the COVID-19 causing coronavirus. The report also mentioned research conducted by the Chinese People's Liberation Army at the lab, but it did not establish a direct link between their work and the pandemic.

The release of the intelligence report does little to settle the contentious debate surrounding the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. With partisan clashes and ongoing investigations, the question of how the pandemic started remains a topic of heated discussion. Chao Shao's claims, while significant, require further scrutiny and investigation to establish the full truth about the origins and intentions behind the virus's creation.

(With inputs from agencies)