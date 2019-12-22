Wrong to say reporter had a 'homosexual face': Brazilian President Bolsonaro

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro claimed that it was wrong for him to tell a journalist that he had ''the face of a homosexual''.

According to the news website G1, Bolsonaro told reporters, "I was wrong. I shouldn't have said it''.

The original comment by the president came in response to a reporter's question about an investigation into his eldest son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, for alleged money laundering when he was a regional deputy.

"You have the face of a homosexual, but that doesn't mean I'm going to accuse you of being a homosexual", Bolsonaro had told him.

He had earlier told Playboy magazine that he "wouldn't be able to love a gay son... I'd prefer a son to die in an accident".

"The investigation began last year and they've still found nothing," the president had recently said while referring to the case against his son.

Flavio Bolsonaro is suspected of having employed phantom employees whose salaries were then used to buy an apartment and a chocolate store. He denies all the charges.

The Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism (ABRAJI) accused Bolsonaro of "promoting the moral harassment of journalists... (whose work) is fundamental for democracy." Bolsonaro has been a frequent critic of the press.

The statement added that "[Bolsonaro] shames citizens and compromises the country's reputation."

The president is nearing the end of his first year in office.

