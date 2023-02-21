'Worst fears confirmed': UK Police finds Nicola Bulley's body in river, family issues emotional message

The UK police on Monday identified the body of Nicola Bulley on Monday, weeks after she disappeared on January 27. The mother of two, reportedly went missing after she dropped her kids at school and went for a walk with her dog. Moments later, her dog was seen roaming alone.

Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson of the Lancashire Police said, "sadly, we are now able to confirm that yesterday we recovered Nicola Bulley from the River Wyre," close to where she was last seen. He added that the family of the 45-year-old woman has been informed.

Sadly, we are now able to confirm that yesterday we recovered Nicola Bulley from the River Wyre.



Nicola's family have been informed and are of course devastated. Our thoughts are with them at this time as well as with all her loved ones and the wider community.

Lancashire Police Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables read a statement on behalf of Bulley's family which read that the body identification confirmed their worst fears. "We will never be able to comprehend what Nicky had gone through in last moment," the statement read.

This announcement by the police curbs a turbulent and emotional few weeks when the UK police experienced criticism of sexism in their investigation.

The UK government also slammed the police, with Home Secretary Suella Braverman raising concerns over its handling of the case.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak while speaking with Sky News said, "I agree with the Home Secretary Suella Braverman in like her I was concerned that that private information was put into the public domain and I'm pleased that the police are looking at how that happened in the investigation."

Social media posts also caused unfounded claims and conspiracy theories around the case as it was revealed that Bulley had been struggling with alcohol issues and menopause at the time of her disappearance.

Rebecca Smith, detective superintendent said told reporters that social media users were acting as private detectives and people on TikTok were pedalling "persistent myths."

Bulley's family also lashed out at several media outlets as "shameful" for making direct contact with her family members when they asked for privacy.

