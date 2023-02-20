Explained: The mysterious disappearance of Nicola Bulley that shocked Britain

Thousands of people reportedly go missing every year in the United Kingdom, however, some of these cases stand out due to the unsolved mystery that grips them. One such is the missing case of 45-year-old Nicola Bulley in northwest England.

Mother-of-two and mortgage adviser by profession, Bulley, vanished three weeks ago on 27 January while walking her dog along the River Wyre in Inskip, Lancashire. The case has since grabbed headlines. Even UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has expressed concerns over what has now become one of Britain's most famous missing cases.

Nicola Bulley's disappearance within a 10-minute window while walking her dog

Over three weeks ago, Bulley was last seen after she dropped her children off at school. Daughters, one six years old and the other nine years old, were dropped off at school by their mother. Later, she was spotted walking her dog.

Soon after she disappeared, her dog, springer spaniel Willow, was spotted along with her phone. As per reports, her phone, which was kept on a bench by a steep riverbank, was still connected to a work conference call.

A body found at River Wyre

In the latest development into the case, the Lancashire police force received a call at 11.36 am on Sunday and was informed of a body found in the River Wyre. The call made police suspicious as River Wyre, which is close to Rawcliffe Road is within a mile of where Bulley was last seen.

The police sprung into action and carried out an underwater search.

Lancashire constabulary said in a statement, "An underwater team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water, and have sadly recovered a body. No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time."

Formal identification of the recovered body has yet not been carried out and therefore, nothing can be told certainly whether the recovered body is of Bulley's.

Conspiracy theories and public glare

Nicola Bulley's strange disappearance three weeks ago has invited an unprecedented glare from amateur detectives and YouTubers alike. Amid a plethora of conspiracy theories and heinous speculations by social media users, the Lancashire police have issued dispersal notices to remove them.

As per the dispersal order, anyone who was clicking photos or taking videos in the area was asked to be sent away. These wild speculations have caused great stress to Bulley's family.

“We are also aware of a number of grossly offensive comments being made on social media and elsewhere. We are looking into these and will not hesitate to take action where appropriate," the police said.

Desperate attempts to find the missing mother

In the hope to get any information about the missing mother, almost every lamp post carried missing posters requesting to inform police about any information about Bulley.

“Procedures to identify the body are ongoing. We are currently treating the death as unexplained. Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected," the polce said.

Lancashire force rebuked for revealing Bulley's personal details

The news of a body being found in River Wyre came three days after the Lancashire force released a statement that Bulley had 'significant issues with alcohol' and 'ongoing struggles with the menopause'.

The police were rebuked for releasing this statement which led to her being classed as 'high-risk' as she continues to remain missing.

Upon receiving criticism, the police clarified that they released the statement to put an end to 'further speculation or misinterpretation'.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman expressed her concerns over the police statement revealing personal information about Bulley. She demanded answers from Lancashire Police.

“These are heart-breaking and distressing developments. My thoughts remain with Nicola’s family at this extremely difficult time," she tweeted.

Rishi Sunak while speaking with Sky News said, "I agree with the Home Secretary Suella Braverman in like her I was concerned that that private information was put into the public domain and I'm pleased that the police are looking at how that happened in the investigation."

"Obviously, my thoughts are with Nicola's friends and family and the focus must now be on continuing to try to find her," he added.

Nicola Bulley's partner said he had "no words right now, just agony."

Peter Faulding, chief executive of Specialist Group International, whose dive team joined the search for a number of days using sonar scanners, said last week that he did not think Bulley was in the river. However, he added that he changed his mind after hearing of Bulley’s issues with alcohol and her mental health.

